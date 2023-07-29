Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 8,945 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,010,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,955,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 783,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

