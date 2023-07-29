Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 3,133 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,786 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,233. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

