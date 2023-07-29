Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 5,748 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.