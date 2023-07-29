Ninepoint Partners LP Has $167,000 Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.39. 690,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

