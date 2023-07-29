Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading 10.4% Higher

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. 120,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 71,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 price target on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 19.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$48.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

