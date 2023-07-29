North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

NOA opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

