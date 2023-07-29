Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Shares Down 1.3%

Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.51). 12,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 25,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.53).

Northern Electric Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.58.

Northern Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.