NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

NYSE:CPS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. 148,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $304.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.72. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 140.91% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $682.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cooper-Standard

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.