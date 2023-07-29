NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. 2,793,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

