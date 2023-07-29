NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Booking by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,820.60.

BKNG traded up $56.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,012.25. The stock had a trading volume of 189,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,715.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,593.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,016.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 139.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

