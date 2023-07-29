NorthRock Partners LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,766. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

