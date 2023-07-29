NorthRock Partners LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.