NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,276. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.