NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.46.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $250.61 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

