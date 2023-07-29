NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 91 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.