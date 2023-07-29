NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.18. 2,958,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,262. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

