NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

