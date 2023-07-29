NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $28.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $513.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.
In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
