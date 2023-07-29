NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

