NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

