NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

TXN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,422. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

