Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOVN shares. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

