Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $333.06

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.06 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.30). Numis shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.27), with a volume of 88,673 shares.

Numis Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,700.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

