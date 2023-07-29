Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) versus SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Critical Review

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -3,547.02% -6.35% -4.78% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 76.09%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $3.46 million 29.81 -$132.18 million ($4.94) -0.82 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund $8.68 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 18 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P). The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 15, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

