NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 907,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.3 days.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NuVista Energy stock remained flat at $8.25 on Friday. 463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVSF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

