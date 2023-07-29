Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 5%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38. 231,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 248,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Oblong Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.90. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 133.61% and a negative net margin of 373.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oblong

About Oblong

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth about $14,111,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.