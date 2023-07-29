Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 5%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38. 231,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 248,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.
Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.90. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 133.61% and a negative net margin of 373.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
