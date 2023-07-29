Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.34

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.34 and traded as high as $35.04. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 15,947 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $262.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

