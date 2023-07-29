Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $260.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.06.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 24.98%. Analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 898.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

