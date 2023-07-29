Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.47. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

Orbia Advance Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

