OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 6,681,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,103,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

