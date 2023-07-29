Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3,566.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 854,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,129,000 after purchasing an additional 831,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

