Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lifted by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 53.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 24.5% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.82. 561,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

