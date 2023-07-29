Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,176 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $90,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 67,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $248.44. 2,095,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,395. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.