Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.4 %
DQJCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 28,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $20.61.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
