Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,525. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

