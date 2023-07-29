Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

Pentair Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

