Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Mizuho

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

