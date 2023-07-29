Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

