Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.