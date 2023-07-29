Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,409 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,427,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. 693,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,759. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.