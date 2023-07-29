Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 95.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

