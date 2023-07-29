Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

