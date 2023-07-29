Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

