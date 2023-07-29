Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $427.11. 1,192,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,489. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

