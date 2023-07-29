Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $965,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $467.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

