Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.