Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,904 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. 5,548,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

