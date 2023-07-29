Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,727. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

