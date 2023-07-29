Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

PG stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

