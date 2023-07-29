Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,101,177,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 145,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

